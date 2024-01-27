Kanye West using Bianca Censori as 'business' project?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, a known controversial couple in Tinseltown, are seemingly living an emotionless marital life.

The rapper, who tied the knot with the Australian beauty in December 2022, often made it to the negative headlines as he kept sharing explicit photos of his wife on social media.

A renowned celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman told The Mirror that the "relationship between the pair is a business arrangement."

While reading a tarot card for Bianca, the expert shared that the architectural designer is working hard at the moment however, she's "really sure if she's benefitting herself. This refers to her marriage, which she views as hard work."

Speaking of Kim Kardashian's ex, Inbaal claimed that Kanye is investing time and effort in his relationship "but tragically, there is no emotion."

For the unversed, Kanye was married to Kim for ten years. However, the two parted ways in 2021.

Notably, the former couple co-parents their four kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.