‘General Hospital’ star Tyler Christopher’s real cause of death revealed

Tyler Christopher, popularly known for his role in General Hospital, passed away on October 31, 2023, due to a cardiac arrest at 50.

In the Medical Examiner Office’s report, obtained by TMZ on Friday, revealed that the Days of our Life alum’s death was caused by positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication. It means that the actor was suffocated from the position he was in while intoxicated.

Moreover, coronary artery atherosclerosis, which is the buildup of plaque inside of the arteries, was listed as a contributing factor, and his death was ruled accidental.

The death of the actor was confirmed by costar Maurice Benard. He praised the Emmy-winning star as “a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting.”

He added that Chirstopher was a “sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.”

Read More: Tyler Christopher made ‘serious changes’ weeks before death for his children

The news also came as a shock to the actor’s rep. “This news was incredibly shocking, and I am devastated by his loss,” he told Page Six. “He was a very gifted actor, and more importantly, an amazing friend. My heart goes out to his friends and family who loved him so much.”