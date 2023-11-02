Tyler Christopher made ‘serious changes’ weeks before death for his children

Tyler Christopher was trying and making efforts to be a better father for his two children just a month before his death.

The General Hospital actor’s death was confirmed on Wednesday by costar Maurice Benard, who revealed that the Emmy-winning actor died at 50 following a cardiac arrest.

Joanne Morrissey, a superfan who met the actor at a special meet and greet held in New York City last month, told People Magazine about Christopher’s struggles with addiction and his efforts to make amends.

Morrissey told the outlet that the actor had “put his whole life on the line” in a sit down with his fans and got candid about his relationship with his kids.

Christopher shared two children, Greysun James Christopher, 14, and Boheme Christopher, 8, with his ex-wife former ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo.

The Days of Our Lives alum had told Morrissey, that the last he had seen his kids was about eights months ago since the previous visit had gone awry. The actor had “passed out on the couch” and realised he “missed out on” on the meeting the next day.

Morrissey shared that the actor appeared to have had a “hard time forgiving himself for that” which is why he decided to “really make some serious changes to his life to be able to see his kids.”

“His kids were now his priority,” she said. “He was going to get sober, as difficult as it was, and stay sober so that he could see his kids again.”