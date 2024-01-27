Naomi Watts opens up about surprise courthouse wedding to Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have been together since 2017

Naomi Watts is finally dishing out details about her surprise courthouse wedding to Billy Crudup last year.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, the 55-year-old actress revealed that the motivation behind her seemingly abrupt and rushed wedding at a New York City courthouse was that she simply couldn’t wait to tie the knot with Crudup – also 55.

“We knew we wanted to do it – it was something we were very keen on doing and quickly,” she reflected, adding that “It’s an efficient way to do it.”

“It was really lovely. It was a classic New York day. You ran into all kinds of people, some were dressed to the nines, some were walking in and out,” Watts said.

Looking back at the no-frills nuptials last June, Watts declared, “It was very special and very memorable.”

After the lovebirds said “I do,” the King Kong actress unceremoniously announced the news in an Instagram post the next day.



The post featured a photo of the newlyweds standing on the steps of the courthouse, simply captioned, “Hitched!”