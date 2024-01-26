Phillip Schofield body language takes dramatic turn, looks 'happy', relaxed

Phillip Schofield's body gesture appears opposite from his previous appearances as he was seen appearing relaxed and happy since the return of Dancing On Ice to television screens.
After leaving This Morning in May last year, the 61-year-old personality stepped away from hosting the show with close friend Holly Willoughby.
This decision followed the revelation of his 'unwise but not illegal' affair with a younger colleague.
Earlier this month, Dancing On Ice came back with Holly, 42, taking the lead alongside Phillip's replacement, 46-year-old Stephen Mulhern.
However, it has been mentioned that the disgraced TV star has not been watching the show due to feeling 'bruised' by his absence.
During his outing on Thursday, Phillip visited a local shop. He left the store laughing and grinning widely, providing a rare glimpse of the star.
According to The Sun, a source said: 'Phil is still bruised by the whole Holly falling-out and the way it was played out publicly. He still can’t bring himself to watch This Morning and even listening to the theme tune is deeply triggering.
'It would seem unlikely he is avidly tuning in to watch Holly’s return to TV. Phil wants to move on and live a quiet life away from the spotlight whilst he tries to rebuild.
'He reached out to offer his support when the awful kidnap news broke but it’s understood they have not been in contact since, so he’s probably not spoken to Holly ahead of her DOI return.'
Phillip has bowed out of the spotlight in recent months since his affair scandal in May, which led to his departure from This Morning after over 20 years on the show.
