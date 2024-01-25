Pakistan Army troops perform election duty.— APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday directed the military personnel, set to be deployed for February 8 poll duty, not to assume the duties of the polling staff under any circumstances and remain “neutral”.

The caretaker federal cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior, unanimously approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army and the civil armed forces personnel in sensitive constituencies during the upcoming general elections across the country.

The troops would help the civil institutions in holding free, fair and peaceful general elections.

In its notification issued today, the election regulator asked the security personnel to “remain impartial and neutral throughout the election process in general and during the voting process in particular and shall not act in favour of or against any political party or candidate”.

It said that the security personnel belonging to armed forces and civil armed forces deputed on election duty would perform their duties in accordance with the role of armed forces defined in Article 245 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the law and within the confines of the mandate assigned to armed forces to assist ECP in the conduct of the general elections.

The army personnel will perform their duties outside the polling stations in sensitive constituencies to provide a “secure environment for easy and secure access of voters to polling stations”.

Defining their responsibilities, the ECP said: “[at the polling station,] police will be 1st tier responders, while civil armed forces [and] armed forces as 2nd and 3'd tier responders, respectively.”

The ECP said that the troops would provide security during the transportation of ballot papers from printing presses to the office of district returning officers.

Similarly, the security personnel would ensure security, during transportation of election material from offices of returning officers to polling stations and back, after completion of the polling and counting process.

“Perform their functions under Article 220 and 245 (inclusive of all clauses/sub clauses) of the Constitution of Pakistan, Section 4 and 5 of Anti-Terrorist Act (ATA),1997 (as amended) and Section 5 read with Section 193 of the Election Act, 2017 (Xxxttt of 2017),” read the notification issued by the electoral watchdog.

The election regulator said that each officer and junior commissioned officer of the armed forces and the civil armed forces would exercise powers delegated to them via a notification issued on January 25 (today) by the ECP.

The personnel would facilitate the provision of a secure environment so as to enable DROs, ROs, presiding officers (POs) and polling staff to accomplish their assigned tasks.

While dealing with voters and election staff, observe politeness, and display immaculate behaviour while remaining firm and just in dealing, in accordance with the law while addressing any situation, the election watchdog advised the troops.

“While performing their duties, they are supposed to first report to the PO along with informing in own chain of command of any irregularity/issue/malpractice having the potential to create law and order/security situation, they observe outside of selected most sensitive polling station (where deputed) and act according to the instructions issued in that regard. ln case, the PO does not act to prevent the commission of any reported irregularity/issue/malpractice, the security staff will immediately inform the RO concerned.”

The ECP asked the personnel to abide by all the relevant laws and continuously work to gain the general public's trust by ensuring a safe environment and maintaining law and order during the election process.

“Accredited observers and media persons are allowed to enter a polling station,” it added.

The election regulator directed the personnel not to stop any eligible voter from entering the polling station, except the ones found in possession of weapons, explosive or undesirable items or ones who create disturbance and incitement to act of violence or an action which is prejudice to the national safety and interests of the country.

“Not in any case assume the duties of polling staff.”

The ECP asked the personnel not take into their custody any election material including ballot papers.

The troops were asked not to enter into arguments with any candidate, election agent, polling agent, observer or media person in any manner.

“Not interfere in any manner whatsoever in the functions of presiding officer, assistant presiding officer or polling officer.”

The election watchdog asked the personnel not to respond on his own to an apparent irregularity outside a polling station and would bring the matter to the knowledge of the presiding officer and take necessary direction from him in the matter.

“ln case irregularity or malpractice continues, shall inform his officer in-charge immediately, so that necessary legal action can be taken.”

The troops are asked not to interfere in the counting process in any manner and perform their duties outside the polling station diligently so that the counting process can be completed in a peaceful manner.