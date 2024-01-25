Kanye West issued warning over his new titanium teeth

Kanye West faces medical emergency as titanium teeth cause serious dental issues

American rapper Kanye West has been warned that his new titanium teeth could cause him serious dental issues.

The "Gold Digger" hitmaker has caused damage to his jaw and will likely pick up bacterial infections and "detrimental oral health issues" due to his $850,000 titanium teeth, according to dental experts.



The 46-year-old rapper, who unveiled his teeth last week, will live to regret his flashy smile due to the procedure, according to the specialist.

"Based on the photos the titanium dentures that Kanye received, he won't have the ability to properly chew his food and because he doesn't have an actual bite. The dentures will affect and damage his TMJ, the joints that connect your lower jaw to your skull, and will lead to bacterial infections," New York-based cosmetic dentist Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein told The Mirror.



"I do whatever it takes to save every single tooth. To pull teeth out for a trendy procedure is irreversible and will forever affect your life. Dentures are not comfortable, hard to eat and always get food stuck underneath," said the dentist.

Kanye's new specially-made dentures are known as "fixed prosthodontics" and are part of a never-before-seen type of experimental dentistry co-created by the rapper.