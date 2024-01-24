America Ferrera agrees to Ryan Gosling stance over 'Barbie' Oscar snubs

America Ferrera extended her support to Ryan Gosling after he expressed his disappointment over 'Barbie' star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gervig's Oscar snubs.

For the unversed, Margot and Greta have not been included in the list of Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Director in the 2024 Oscars nominations.

America, who bagged a nomination in Best Actress in a Supporting Role category, re-shared her co-star's statement and wrote, "Oh Ryan. Just so well said."

In a statement, Ryan said he feels 'honoured' to be recognised in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category at the 96th Academy Awards.

However, he added, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film."

He further wrote, "Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees."

Notably, Fans and several renowned entertainment personalities called out the decision-makers for omitting Margot and Greta from their respective categories.

On Wednesday, January 23, renowned actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominations for the upcoming 96th Academy Awards.

The star-studded ceremony of the Oscars is all set to take place in Los Angeles on March 10.