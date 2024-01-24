Prince Harry crying out for meeting with King Charles as 'life is short'

Prince Harry restless to meet King Charles as 'life is short'

Prince Harry is said to be restless to travel to the UK to see his dad King Charles who's set to go under the knife in coming days.

The Duke of Sussex is desperate to meet his royal relatives and "thinking about things differently" after a string of health emergencies in the royal family, according to a new report.

Both King Charles and Princess Kate are facing health crisis, with the future Queen recovering from abdominal surgery and Charles set to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.



Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's condition also adds to the royal health scares as she has been diagnosed with skin cancer, discovered after several moles were removed during her breast cancer treatment in June.



Amid these health concerns, a source suggests that Harry has been reminded of life's brevity and is crying for seeing his dad and sister-in-law with who he once enjoyed a very strong bond.

"Although a lot has gone on, times like this have reminded them that life is short and family is important," the source told Closer magazine.



The source added that Harry is now "thinking about things differently" amid his strained relationship with the Royal Family, and still holds deep affection for his father and sister-in-law.



"Harry certainly wouldn't hesitate flying back to the UK to help but he knows there will be no shortage of support for his father," the source revealed.

On the other hand, a royal expert has claimed that Harry "will not speak" to Kate Middleton without seeking "permission" from his wife Meghan Markle first.

Kinsey Schofield claimed: "I personally don’t believe that Harry would speak to Catherine privately without Meghan’s blessing.”

Harry and Princess Kate used to have a close bond, with Prince William's wife even once being dubbed the "peacemaker," a series of events have caused growing tension amidst the royal family.