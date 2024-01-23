Billie Eilish, Finneas share reaction to Oscars 2024 nomination for Barbie track

File Footage

Billie Eilish and her older brother Finneas have recently shared reaction to their Oscars 2024 nominations on Tuesday.



Speaking to Good Morning America, Billie said, “We are feeling so good and excited and honoured. Oh my god, this is crazy. Crazy morning.”

Finneas then chimed in and remarked, “We just woke up at five in the morning in LA so it feels a little bit like we are dreaming.”

Billie and Finneas reportedly earned their second Academy Awards nod for their track, What Was I Made For? which was featured on the soundtrack for Greta Gerwig directed movie, Barbie.

Other nominations for Best Original Song category included Ryan Gosling’s I'm Just Ken, Flamin' Hot’s The Fire Inside, American Symphony’s It Never Went Away and Killers of the Flower Moon’s A Song for My People.

In 2022, the two siblings won an Oscar for the song, No Time To Die from the James Bond movie of the same name.

Meanwhile, the Oscar nominations for 2024 were announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California on January 23.

Interestingly, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon dominated the nominations list of Oscars.