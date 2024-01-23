Halle Bailey’s sister Chole dishes on keeping her sister’s pregnancy ‘secret’

Halle Bailey’s sister Chloe is super excited for her sister as she welcomed her first baby, while keeping it all under wraps.

Chloe, 25, for candid with People Magazine about keeping pregnancy of little sister, Halle, 23, a secret.

The elder sibling said that she was on “cloud nine” as it was the “best kept secret ever,” she excitedly told the outlet about her nephew Halo.

The Little Mermaid actress surprised fans with the announcement as she took to her Instagram on, January 6, to introduce her new-born.

Chloe revealed how she kept Halle grounded during her secret pregnancy and kept the news so closely guarded. She said that it was “easy” to keep her.

She continued, “We just ignore it. I would tell her, like, take social media off your phone, you know, I keep all her other secrets. So, this was just another one in the books.”

Halle has been romantically linked to rapper DDG, 26, since January 2022.

She first sparked pregnancy rumours following the former’s appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.

She was later seen in a California outing next month in which fans spotted her growing baby bump.