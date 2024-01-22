Queen Elizabeth’s death ‘mysterious’ details kept in dark

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly “slipped away” in her sleep, however, there are still secrets surrounding that death of the monarch that are yet to be unveiled.

King Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022, after his mother passed away while she was in Sandringham during her final days.

In an excerpt of royal biographer Robert Hardman’s book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, the author revealed that the late matriarch left two letters before she passed.

He also wrote that the Queen “slipped away” in her sleep when she died and “wouldn’t have been aware of anything.”

However, the author revealed to GB News that there are still hidden details of the Queen Elizabeth’s death that no one knows about.

Hardman told Camilla Tominey that “there are other aspects of that day that I haven't reported on,” as he tried to be sensitive about it in the book.

“The other thing that I absolutely that put the hairs on the back of my neck when I heard about it was that her last red box,” he continued. “She’d had a red box brought to her every single day of her life.”

Hardman explained that as the monarch, Elizabeth “was only ever allowed two days off, her birthday and Christmas Day.”

“Other than that, the red box appeared every day full of papers and stuff to be dealt with. And right at the they opened up her last red box.”

In the box, the Queen had left a sealed letter to then-Prince Charles and a private letter to her aide. However, the contents of those letters are kept hidden, never to to be leaked.