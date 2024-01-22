Sarah Ferguson receives 'get well soon' messages after new cancer diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson's fans are very much concerned about her health as she has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of skin cancer months after breast surgery.
Royal author Angela Levin, among hundreds of her fans, expressed her shock over the health woes of the the Duchess of York, who's said to be undergoing further investigations after the diagnosis.
Levin turned to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to send best wishes to Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, saying: "What a shock to hear that Fergie, Duchess of York has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma only six months after having a mastectomy. Let's hope she gets well again soon."
"Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York, has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma," a spokesperson for Ferguson said.
"Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous," added Sarah's spokesperson.
