Justin Timberlake’s free Memphis performance had surprise news for fans

Justin Timberlake announces new single and album at Memphis performance

Performing live for free in Memphis and debuting his new single wasn’t the only plan Justin Timberlake had, the singer had some news to announce too.



When the 42-year-old singer performed at the Orpheum Theatre in Memphis, Tennessee, he selflessly gave fans a preview of his next song Selfish. The artist's previous single was a collaboration with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado.

The Grammy winner strolled onto the stage looking smart in a dark blue double breasted suit and a navy blue T-shirt.

Both his beard and his dark blonde hair were precisely cut.

The hitmaker accessorised with a double string of white beads around his neck and dark trainers.

Fans who braved below-freezing weather and light snow to attend the free event were observed filming the performance on their phones for social media sharing.

The lyrics discuss relationship jealousy.

“Uh, so if I get jealous, I can’t help it / I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish / It’s bad for my mental but I can’t fight it / When you’rе out, lookin’ like you do / But you can’t hide it, no.”

The NSYNC singer's new track is her first solo release since Man of the Woods in 2018.

Justin also unveiled the teaser for his upcoming album, Everything I Thought I Was, in addition to the free performance.

Asteroid City by Wes Anderson appears to have served as inspiration for the trailer.

In the middle of a desert, a toy vehicle is seen being driven into a petrol station.

Benicio Del Toro, the Oscar winner, narrates the action. At the beginning of the video, the A-lister asks, What do we have here?"

“Ooh, that’s a nice car! Wait, it’s a model. Did that say JT? OK, that sunset is definitely not real. Oh, there’s Justin!” eh begins to narrate as the singer enters the frame, facing the camera and stands at attention with his hands clasped.

“Why won’t he turn around? What the f**k is he staring at?” he asks.

The clip ends as yellow words against a black screen pop, reading, “Justin Timberlake Presents: Everything I Thought It Was”.