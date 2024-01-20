Brooklyn Beckham reveals 'ONE THING' mum Victoria never taught him

Brooklyn said: "My dad was always the one cooking in the house, my mum not so much"

Brooklyn Beckham disclosed that his mother, Victoria Beckham, never formally instructed him in the art of cooking.

Despite being an aspiring chef at 24, he has dedicated time to enhancing his culinary skills, regularly posting videos of his recipes on social media.

Despite his efforts, the young chef faced criticism for his cooking techniques, with fans often expressing their opinions in the comment section of his videos.

In a recent interview, Brooklyn acknowledged that he acquired his cooking skills from his father, David Beckham.

Victoria had previously confessed to a childhood of microwave meals and a diet primarily consisting of grilled fish or meat with vegetables.

Speaking to The Times, Brooklyn said: "My dad was always the one cooking in the house, my mum not so much. I loved hanging out with him in the kitchen." When asked what the first thing he ever cooked was, he added: "Probably Super Noodles, you can't go wrong with Super Noodles."



Brooklyn previously discussed the hate he receives on his food videos. The star insisted he wasn't fazed by the negative feedback he gets on his cooking videos.

Speaking to Insider, he shared: "To be honest, I'm used to the hate. It doesn't really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me."