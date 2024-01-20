Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir applies for leave till retirement

Judge Muhammad Bashir of the accountability court. — APP/File

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir Saturday applied for a sick leave until retirement due to his ill health, sources told Geo News.



According to the sources, the judge is set to retire on March 14, 2024, but has sought a leave until the end of his tenure via a written application.

The sources added that Judge Muhammad Bashir has requested leave from January 24 to March 14 in a letter addressing the Islamabad High Court and the Ministry of Law and Justice, which has been received by them.

In his letter, the judge wrote that he is unable to perform his duties due to his physical condition; therefore, requesting that a leave be granted to him until retirement.



It should be noted that Judge Muhammad Bashir of the accountability court had earlier sentenced former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and party's Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain Safdar in multiple cases including the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Meanwhile, he also sentenced the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

Separately, the judge also heard the Toshakhana case against former president Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Yusuf Raza Gilani, while Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the LNG reference against former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the Sahiwal Rental Power Reference.

Judge Muhammad Bashir continued to appear at the court for these cases.

