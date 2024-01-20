‘Lizzie McGuire’ writer unveils exciting plotline of cancelled reboot

Hilary Duff’s Lizzie McGuire was getting an exciting adult makeover in the now-cancelled spinoff series.



Writer Jonathan Hurwitz dished on the plot of the first three episodes of the show, three years after it was confirmed that the beloved show is not getting a sequel.

Jonathan took to TikTok to share that the pilot show began in New York and has been “working and living there as an interior designer.”

He continued, “She’s dating this very, very handsome chef. And she ends up finding that he's been cheating on her with her best friend.”

After Lizzie learns of her boyfriend’s betrayal, she flies home to California, the original home in the show, and animated Lizzie is waiting for her in her childhood bedroom.

Jonathan went on to add the original characters are also featured as Lizzie reconnects with them. Gordo (Adam Lamberg) is engaged to someone, who is also expecting his child. He added that Lizzie was “kind of in touch with via text over the years, occasionally.”

And then she meets with Ethan Craft (Clayton Snyder), her childhood crush, after which animated Lizzie faints.

“Lizzie wakes up in Ethan’s bed in his water polo T-shirt,” Jonathan revealed. “And animated Lizzie pops up, and she has this little checklist—like a to-do list. And Ethan is on the list, and she checks it off. And I think she says something like, ‘Well, checked that box.’ Dramatic pause. ‘Twice.’”

Duff previously revealed that she pleaded for the series to move to Hulu as she felt it was “doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”

However, the show eventually got cancelled.