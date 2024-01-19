Kanye West wife Bianca Censori ‘pushed’ to make apology video for anti semitic rants

File Footage

Kanye West recorded a 40-minute apology video directed towards the Jewish community following apparent 'pressure' from his wife, Bianca Censori.

Friends of Censori claim that she is 'extremely worried' about the controversial rapper's comments, fearing for their safety.

The 46-year-old outspoken artist had previously issued a written apology in Hebrew for his series of erratic and offensive outbursts. These incidents included rapping anti-Semitic lyrics in Dubai and expressing praise for Hitler in Las Vegas just last month.

Despite suffering from bipolar disorder, Kanye, also known as Ye, reportedly gathered a camera crew 'several weeks ago' to shoot the apology video. However, TMZ reports that at times, it was challenging to decipher his statements.

Sources close to his 29-year-old wife, an architectural designer, revealed to DailyMail.com that Kanye was encouraged by her to create the apology video as she remains deeply concerned about his actions.

'Kanye was pressured by Bianca to make this video because she was extremely worried that he was putting their safety at risk,' the insider revealed. 'They have had threats and her friends have expressed their fear in several text messages to her.'

The insider revealed that the rapper has been left unhappy with messages of concern that friends have been sending Bianca, urging her to break from the marriage in order to keep herself away from any danger.

According to the source, the Gold Digger rapper has taken to reading through Bianca's messages to ensure she hasn't secretly been communicating with another man.

'Kanye is paranoid right now and is skeptical of everyone, including his own wife,' the insider revealed. 'He found her phone the other day and started messaging her friends thinking they may be a man.'

They continued: 'There were a ton of messages from her friends urging her to leave him and get out while she can. There were friends telling her to come back home. He started messaging them and, of course, it was just her friends.'

The source spilled: 'She has zero free time to cheat or even be alone. She is with him every second of the day and he does not let her out of his sight.

'She is suffocated and she knows what her friends want. She is struggling with what she wants right now.'

Kanye is said to be dropping the mea culpa before he and Ty Dolla $ign's long-delayed Vultures album is finally released on February 9 via iTunes, Apple Music, and his website.



