Spellbound Kendall Jenner ‘hurt’ by Bad Bunny’s actions amid rekindled romance

Kendall Jenner stuck in 'unhealthy' dynamic with Bad Bunny: 'It's hurting her'

Kendall Jenner is stuck in an “unhealthy” pattern with Bad Bunny amid rumours of their rekindling romance.

The pair were understood to have split in December following a whirlwind romance that kicked off in February 2023.

However, Jenner and Bunny reignited hope among their shippers following reports of their excursion to Caribbean with Hailey and Justin Bieber on New Year’s eve.

A source recently told In Touch that the 27-year-old is allegedly in an “extremely unhealthy” dynamic with the Puerto Rican rapper, noting, “It’s very up and down”.

“When they’re together they party like crazy and act so in love, but then like clockwork there’s drama because he won’t commit,” they claimed of Bunny.

Nevertheless, The Kardashians star is adamant on making this work, even if it’s “destabilizing” for her, according to the insider.

“No matter how many people tell her to walk away, she can’t seem to do it,” they continued. “[Kendall] is stuck on making this work, even if it’s hurting her.”

“He has her under his spell,” the source added.

Since their ‘break up,’ Jenner and Bunny have reportedly “snuck into events together, been to dinner in Brentwood and hung out in private now [that] they are back in LA,” meticulously escaping attention, a source told The Sun.