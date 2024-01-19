Kelly Osbourne reacts to ‘worst thing’ star has done

Kelly Osbourne reflects on 'racist' comments from 2015 talkshow

Kelly Osbourne does know what she said wrong during her appearance on The View.



“Oh my God, I died. It hurt a lot of people, and that to me, is by far makes it the worst thing I’ve ever done,” Osbourne admitted to Rolling Stone in an interview published on Thursday, January 18.

“I realized that I’m not great on live TV and that words are so powerful. And to be labeled as something you’re not is really difficult. But it happened. There’s nothing I can do.”

"If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?" Osbourne, 39, asked during a discussion of former President Donald Trump's campaign and immigration policies in August 2015 while she was speaking on the ABC talk show.

The camera switched to Osbourne, who realised what she had said on national television.

Then, trying to take a step back, she said, "In the sense that...“In the sense that … You know what I mean? I didn’t mean it like that. Come on!”on, please!"

After receiving criticism for her divisive statement, Osbourne took to Facebook to express regret for her "poor choice of words."

She did, however, add that she “will not apologize for being racist as I am NOT.”

The film has recently reappeared on social media, years later, with others posting their own interpretations of it.

Even while Osbourne described the trend as "the most cringe moment" of her life, she also claimed that seeing others "be creative" with it made her smile saying that "it turns something so ugly into something funny."

“This whole country is built on immigrants, and if you stop people from coming into this country who do the jobs that make this country exist and thrive and flourish, who’s going to do all the jobs that you don’t want to do yourself?” she said. “It came out so wrong.”

Osbourne claimed that even though she's "the butt of the joke," she's "still laughing" when she observes the viral trend right now. The video's current reemergence, she continued, "goes to show that people never forget."

“But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t hate myself a little bit more each time I see it,” she said.

Osbourne said that she had recently returned from treatment for her anxiety, depression, and childhood trauma when she made the remark, which was a "really, really" difficult moment in her life.

In addition, Ozzy Osbourne, her father, had just cheated on Sharon Osbourne, her mother.

Kelly said that she was a "trash can" who used drugs to cope and that she was "drinking to numb the pain." Kelly said the remark "kick-started" her to take a "long, hard look" at herself and change.

“I mean, I received death threats,” she said.

“I used to have this freedom where people liked my crazy opinions and they liked the shock factor of it. And I fed into it a lot because I didn’t understand it. I’ve learned when to shut up and to stop talking. I’m definitely not the person I was before that incident.”