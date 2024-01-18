Taylor Swift forms close bond with Brittany Mahomes over last few months

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes fond of each other : Source

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have reportedly formed strong bond over the last few months.



A source spilled to US Weekly, “Taylor and Brittany have grown even closer over the past several months.”

“They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men,” shared an insider.

Source told the outlet, “Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis [Kelce], and she’s so supportive of their relationship.”

“They have a very similar sense of humour and are always cracking jokes and laughing,” noted an insider.

The source also explained that Taylor “didn’t become friends with [Brittany] just because she’s dating Travis”.

“Even if things didn’t work out between Taylor and Travis, Taylor feels like her friendship with Brittany would continue no matter what,” revealed a tipster.

Earlier in September 2023, Taylor began hanging out with Brittany at Kansas City Chiefs games after latter had been to singer’s concerts with husband Patrick Mahomes in the past.

Soon, Taylor grew close not only to Brittany but also with her fellow NFL star’s wives and girlfriends.

“Taylor is loving her newfound friendships with the other wives and girlfriends of Travis’ teammates,” another insider told US.

Meanwhile, Taylor and Brittany showed up at the team’s Saturday AFC Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins on January 13.