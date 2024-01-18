Sophie Turner withdraws her 'wrongful retention' claims against ex-Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has dropped the "wrongful retention" lawsuit against her divorced spouse Joe Jonas over their two girls' custody being abandoned.

A US judge granted permission to dismiss the lawsuit after both celebrities signed a consent plan that was accepted by a U.K. judge last week, according to court records that People magazine was able to access on Wednesday.

Turner, 27, sued Jonas for wrongful retention last September. She claimed that their daughters' passports were being withheld by Jonas, 34, preventing them from travelling back to England.

Willa, 3, and Delphine, 18 months, are shared by the ex-couple. Turner's legal team claimed that the "wrongful retention" started on September 20. The musician was accused of causing "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained," according to the lawsuit filed against him.

After their UK parenting arrangement was granted on January 11, Jonas and Turner decided to have the filing dismissed "with prejudice, and without attorneys’ fees, expenses, costs and/or disbursements awarded to either party" on Wednesday.

The day after Turner's September lawsuit and before she was dismissed, Jonas issued a statement refuting her allegations. The singer stated at the time that he thought the couple had decided to cooperate on a co-parenting strategy.

According to paperwork filed in New York and obtained by the outlet, the two came to a temporary agreement on September 25, 2023, to remain in New York City with their two girls.

Turner and Jonas were instructed to retain their children in the Eastern and Southern districts of New York under the terms of the temporary agreement order.