Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enlist 'in-house' counsellor to solve marital issues

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have assigned the latter’s mom role of an “in-house marriage counsellor” should they ever struggle through their relationship.

A source revealed to Closer that the Montecito couple frequently turns to Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, who recently moved into the guesthouse of their California property, in the wake of their arguments.

“Harry always jokes that Doria’s their ‘in-house guru’ but it’s not far off,” they claimed, adding: “Any time they’re having trouble making a decision or arguing about something, she’s the first person they turn to.”

The insider insisted that the yoga instructor is “so much more than a mother-in-law” for Harry, who “looks to her for advice and support whenever he’s struggling”.

“If he’s had a disagreement with Meghan, instead of wading in head-on, he’ll ask Doria for her take on it first,” they added.

Doria reportedly moved in to the Sussexes’ guesthouse on the grounds of their mansion at the beginning of this month, according to the Daily Express.

It is pertinent to note that Meghan’s mother is one of the only few extended family members left of the former royals and their two kids: Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

The Suits alum is estranged with her lighting director father Thomas Markle and her siblings since getting married to the Spare author nearly six years ago.

Moreover, Harry and Meghan categorically damaged their bond with members of the royal family after stepping down from their roles in 2020.