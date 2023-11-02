Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage reeks of ‘tension’ amid financial woes

Parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet recent went on a Caribbean vacation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still reeling from a slew of failed business dealings, as well as their plummeting popularity in the US.

Speaking to InTouch Weekly, a source revealed the Suits alum is resentful of the royal son over being forced to “pull all the weight” when it comes to bagging career deals.

“Meghan and Harry thought things would keep going in that profitable direction indefinitely,” they explained, noting, “Between the lost deals and all the media scrutiny, it’s been an uphill battle for Meghan and Harry.”

The former royals were dealt a major blow after Spotify decided against renewing their multi-million-dollar contract in June. An executive of the audio platform also branded the twosome “grifters” after termination of their deal.

Hence came the couples’ trip for Harry and Meghan, who jetted off to Canouan Island for a low-key vacation last month.

“They desperately needed this break from their responsibilities, the kids’ schedules and everything else going on in their lives,” shared the insider.

“Of course, it didn’t solve all their problems,” the source affirmed, adding their marriage is still mired with money issues. “There’s a very real threat that they could be facing a financial nightmare unless things start to change very soon.”