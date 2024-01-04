Prince Harry finds new mom in Montecito after King Charles snub

Prince Harry, who lives in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Lilibet, has seemingly found a replacement of his late mother Princess Diana to find solace in isolation.

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland has reportedly moved into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Montecito mansion to ease son-in-law's sufferings after King Charles and the royal family's Christmas and New Year snubs.

Meghan’s 67-year-old yoga teacher mum, according to Express UK, has taken up residence in the Sussexes’ guesthouse on the grounds of their Californian mansion to help the couple through "tough times" and to avoid a nearly three-hour car journey from her home in View Park-Windsor Hills in Los Angeles.



"2023 was a tough year for both Harry and Meghan and Doria has been there for them as she looks fighting fit," to help the couple overcome the crises," sources have claimed.

"Doria has really been Meghan’s rock over the past year. Not only has she been there for her daughter but has enjoyed helping to look after the grandchildren."

The insiders went on describing the relationship between the two in their own words, saying: "Harry loves to be mothered so he finds Doria being there very refreshing. She has basically become the mother of the household."



Harry's close relationship with Doria has come as a welcomed distraction from the troubles he has with his own family in the UK.



King Charles and the royal family have seemingly cut all ties with the Sussexes after their alleged pal Omid Scobie's bombshell Endgame hit the shelves with some more shocking claims about the royal family.



Meghan and Harry have also been struggling in Hollywood since they lost out on a lucrative $20 million Spotify deal, with exec Bill Simmons calling them “grifters”.