Brad Pitt ‘acknowledged’ ex Angeline Jolie’s father, brother at ‘awkward’ run in

Brad Pitt found himself in a rather awkward situation when he ran into his former in-laws while he was attending the gallery exhibition in Beverly Hills on alongside girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

The Babylon actor, who got divorced from ex-wife Angelina Jolie after a messy legal battle, was unaware that Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, and brother, James Haven, would also be in attendance at the Gagosian Gallery opening on Friday.

Read More: Angelina Jolie furious on Hollywood peers ‘siding’ with Brad Pitt amid ugly split

“Plenty of people noticed how awkward it was that Brad was in the same room as [Angelina’s] family, and it’s not a big space,” an eyewitness told the US Sun Tuesday.



The source shared that there were whispers in the gallery about the uncomfortable encounter.

“I’m told James was amicable and acknowledged Brad, but I didn’t see them talking,” the source said. “They were mostly stood apart for the duration of the event, speaking with friends.”

Moreover, the Oscar-winning actor, 60, and his jewellery designer girlfriend, 35, were reportedly “polite and acknowledged” Voight, 85, and Haven, 50.

Read More: Brad Pitt decides to settle rift with ex-wife Angelina Jolie for kids’ sake

The Maleficent star, 48, filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016. While they are legally single since March 2019, their contentious custody battle still rages on, especially concerning their French estate, Château Miraval.

The formal couple are parents to six children — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.