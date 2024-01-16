Rocket man finally reaches EGOT: Elton John soars with Emmy win

Sir Elton John's legendary career reached new heights on Monday night as he ascended to the coveted realm of EGOT, winning his first Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.



This coveted distinction, reserved for those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award, cement John's place as one of the most revered and multifaceted artists of his generation.

John's Emmy win comes courtesy of his critically acclaimed "Farewell from Yellow Brick Road" concert special, filmed at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The special captivated audiences with its electrifying performances, emotional tributes, and star-studded guest appearances, showcasing not only John's musical genius but also his captivating stage presence and enduring connection with his fans.

Though unable to attend the ceremony in person due to recent knee surgery, so producer Ben Winston accepted the award on his behalf. “He’s absolutely fine, but he wanted to send his love and thanks to the Television Academy for this incredible award,” Winston said. “We did know this was going to be historic because it was going to win a man who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives. He’s done so much great for society, who is all of our heroes. We didn’t know that it was going to win him an EGOT.”

In a statement, John said, “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”