Mark Ronson expresses his desire to take Barbie to Broadway

Mark Ronson on taking Barbie to Broadway

Mark Ronson has recently expressed his desire to take Barbie to Broadway.



Speaking to journalists via PEOPLE, the songwriter of Barbie revealed he wanted to make a musical after the success of movie’s soundtrack at the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday.

Mark said, “I absolutely wanted to be involved in any musical version of the film.”

“I'm just waiting for the call,” continued the 48-year-old.

Mark stated, “It would be amazing. Greta basically made a musical that's without calling it a musical, so we would love it.”

While talking about working with co-writer Andrew Wyatt on the Barbie soundtrack’s I’m Just Ken, Mark mentioned, “I think that we love music so much and we also love comedy. That's our other bomb, but we've never been able to merge them.”

“I think Greta and Noah's script was so inspiring, literally put it down and that song came to us pretty quickly,” he told the reporters.

Mark pointed out, “So, I don't know if we'll be as lucky to get that kind of a script every time, but we really did love working on this.”

“Once we saw Ryan’s performance as well, we were still making the song. We were like, ‘Oh my God, we're going to have to dress the song up in the equivalent of a white mink and two sunglasses,’” noted the songwriter.

Mark added, “And then we called Slash… basically we were so inspired by everything.”