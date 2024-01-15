Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s ‘cupid’ unveils their identity

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance began making headlines, many have been left curious as to who could have collided their worlds.

Many have been left speculating as to who could have been the cupid (or Invisible String) that brought the two lovebirds together from two different worlds, with regards to their professions.

The Grammy-winning musician’s second cousin Danny Frye III told FloRacing TV in a Saturday that he was the one behind the link up of the couple.

“Funny thing is, a lot of people have been trying to figure out who I am lately. It’s been an interesting month or so [and] I’ve been going to a few Chiefs games,” Danny told the outlet.

“You know, [I] made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce, so it’s been quite the 34 years that [Taylor and I have] had together.”

Previously, Travis hinted about the possible connection back in November in an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said], ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” he explained.

“She [later] told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”