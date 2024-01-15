Jennifer Aniston disagrees with George Clooney’s ‘brutal’ opinions on Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney have very different opinions on how to carry forward Matthew Perry’s legacy.
Though the long-time friends were both heartbroken about the late Friends star’s shocking death in late October, they’re reportedly clashing heads over how to honour him.
“It’s a dramatic clash of perspectives as Jennifer remains staunch in her determination to preserve a positive image of Perry,” a source spilled to the National Enquirer via Radar Online.
“She wants to emphasise the joy he brought into the world, particularly highlighting that he seemed happy on the day he passed away,” they added.
However, Clooney – who was close friends with the late actor – wants to use Perry’s life as a cautionary tale to help others who may relate with his life-long battle with addiction.
“Clooney, known for his candid honesty, believes being truthful about Matthew’s challenges – particularly with addiction – could serve as a valuable lesson and help others facing similar battles,” the source noted.
Matthew Perry passed away on October 28 2023. His death was ruled accidental and one of the contributing factors was the “acute effects of Ketamine.”
Perry was open about his struggles with addiction, and even stated once that he would like to be remembered for helping other people overcome their addictions.
