Author R.L. Stine confirms new 'Fear Street' movie is in works

A new Fear Street movie is being developed at Netflix, according to author R.L. Stine's announcement on Saturday.
The Prom Queen, a 1992 book by Stine from his Fear Street book series, will be the basis for the upcoming movie.
“Movie News: I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “It’s based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news!”
This project is set to be the fourth Fear Street film based on Stine's well-known book series. Three weeks in a row in 2021, a trilogy—Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666—was released on Netflix.
They were directed by Leigh Janiak and followed a “group of teenagers who discover terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected,” per the trilogy’s logline.
Though few details have been released about the new film, the book’s official description, posted on Stine’s website, reads, “A spring night…soft moonlight…five beautiful Prom Queen candidates…dancing couples at the Shadyside High prom — these should be the ingredients for romance. But stir in one brutal murder — then another, and another — and the recipe quickly turns to horror. Lizzie McVay realizes that someone is murdering the five Prom Queen candidates one by one — and that she may be next on the list! Can she stop the murderer before the dance is over — for good?”
