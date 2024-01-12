Kevin Hart reflects on scary near-death experience on a flight

Kevin Hart recalls terrifying plane incident on Graham Norton Show

Kevin Hart has recently reflected on his scary near-death experience while on flight on the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show.



“I almost died,” recalled Hart during the show.

The comedian and actor said, “We were landing and as we did the front wheel broke, and I just saw flames coming out of the front of the plane.”

“It was one of those moments when I thought, ‘This is it’, and I realised that if it happens, I was cool with where I was in life. I didn’t panic,” stated the Ride Along actor.

This isn’t the first time he faced this terrifying incident. In 2019, Hart found himself in need of a wheelchair after tearing his lower abdomen during a race with retired NFL athlete Stevan Ridley.

Elsewhere on Norton show, Hart discussed about his new movie, Lift which portrays him as a master thief, on a mission to execute a heist with his international crew on a 777-passenger flight from London to Zurich.

While talking about his role in the Netflix movie, the Central Intelligence actor mentioned, “It’s my first leading man role where I am serious.”

“It’s a proper thriller and for the first time I’m not responsible for the jokes,” he added.