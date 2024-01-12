Prince Harry 'full of regret' over 'tragic' treatment of Prince William's kids

file footage

Prince Harry is understood to regret missing out on the lives of his niece and nephews.



The Duke of Sussex was once very close with the children of his elder brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

However, things took a bitter turn after Harry decided to leave the royal family and move to the US with his wife Meghan Markle four years ago.

The former royals since welcomed their two children, Prince Archie, now 4, and Princess Lilibet, now 2, who have never met their royal cousins.

Speaking to Fabulous, royal expert Phil Dampier shared, “It just highlights how tragic it is that the royal cousins are on different sides of the Atlantic and not having a relationship.”

“I’m sure that is a matter of deep regret for Harry and he would like to have a relationship with them, whatever his problems with the grown ups,” he continued.

The royal commentator explained that the duke was always fond of kids and “must feel he is missing out on family occasions big time” after spending over three decades of his life around a close-knitted family.

George and Charlotte were only 6 and 4 respectively by the time Harry decided to call time on his royal duties, while Louis had just turned 1.

Hence, it would be safe to assume that the young royals “miss not having him as an uncle,” Dampier added.