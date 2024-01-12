Weatherman rejects ‘snowfall’ rumours in Punjab

An eye-catching view of a snow-covered area during the snowfall of the winter season at Galyat in Abbottabad on November 30, 2023. — PPI

With rumours circulating on social media platforms regarding purported snowfall in Punjab, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) addressed the ongoing hearsay terming it as “baseless”.

“Rumours on social media regarding snowfall in the plains of Punjab are baseless,” the PMD said in a statement while advising the public to “ignore fake news”.

Furthermore, the Met department, citing stable weather conditions, also forecasted cold and dry weather to continue in most parts of the country adding that very cold weather conditions were expected to continue in the plains of Punjab next week.

“Dense foggy conditions are also likely to continue in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh in patches. Frost is also expected to occur in upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region including Islamabad and Kashmir,” the met department said.

It stated that light rain (with light snowfall over the mountains) was expected in Chitral and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) on January 13, 16 and 17.

The department asked the masses to use the water judiciously as rainfed areas would remain under water stress conditions.

“Due to foggy conditions in plain areas, day temperatures are likely to remain 4 to 6 ℃ below normal. Farmers are advised to manage their crops and keep their livestock in warm places because of prevailing cold weather conditions. Travellers are advised to remain extra cautious during the foggy days,” it said.