Prince Andrew advised to find room in Meghan Markle, Harry's Montecito mansion

Prince Andrew, Harry and Meghan Markle brutally mocked in new talks show

Prince Andrew has been advised to find a room in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito home amid rumours of his possible exit from the Royal Lodge after fresh backlash.

Sarah Vine and Andrew Pierce made the comments in their new Daily Mail YouTube show, the Reaction, which launched on Wednesday.



Vine and Pierce were discussing Prince Andrew’s future in the royal family following the release of new court documents linking him to sex trafficker and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The presenters were arguing whether King Charles, Andrew's brother, should evict the disgraced royal from the Royal Lodge, a 30-room mansion in Windsor, where he's lived for 20 years with his ex-wife Sarah Frguson



Pierce appeared taking brutal dig at the Duke, saying: "The other thing we could do is we could send him to Montecito, there is plenty of room in that house, rattling around with those other two very popular Royals, Harry and Meghan.



Meghan Markle has also been given a new title of "the least popular member of the royal family" on the new talk show's first episode.



"The only consolation for Andrew is that Prince Harry is vying with him in the unpopularity stakes for who’s the least popular, I think Meghan is probably the least popular."