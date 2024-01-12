Taylor Swift roars into Recording Studio in fierce animal print

Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City on Thursday night, looking every bit the pop star on a mission. Bundled up against the winter chill, Swift sported a fierce oversized zebra-print jacket that stole the show.

The cosy zip-up, part of Adidas' recycled and renewable collection, added a touch of wild flair to her otherwise preppy ensemble.



Swift kept the rest of her look sleek and chic, pairing the statement jacket with a black tights, and trainers. Her signature red lip and tousled waves added a touch of glamour to the casual outfit.

The singer's latest studio outing has fans buzzing with speculation about new music. Could this be a hint at a wild new direction for Swift's sound? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure: she's definitely making a statement with her fashion choices.

This isn't the first time Swift has turned heads with her animal-print obsession. The pop star has rocked everything from leopard to cheetah to snake print over the years, proving that she's not afraid to embrace a bold look.

Whether she's belting out ballads or strutting down the red carpet, Taylor Swift always knows how to make a statement. And her latest animal-print look is no exception.