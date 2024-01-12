Margot Robbie plans to ‘disappear’ from screen for a while: Here’s why

File Footage

Margot Robbie has recently opened up about taking a taking a hiatus from acting after the success of Barbie movie.



In a new interview with Deadline, Margot revealed she wanted to take some time off before starring in another blockbuster.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Are you having a break?’ And I’m like, ‘You do know I’m a producer, right? We don’t get a break,’” said the 33-year-old.

Margot, who also produced Barbie movie, stated, “I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while.”

“Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, ‘Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it,’” continued the Wolf of Wall Street actress.

Margot added, “I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away.”

Earlier on January 7 at the Golden Globes, Margot’s Barbie was awarded the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, a category created to recognise movies that both “garnered extensive global audience support and attained cinematic excellence”.

Meanwhile, on a red carpet interview at the awards ceremony, the actress shared her views on “sea of people wearing pink at cinemas when it was released last year’s summer.

“It was just such a wild feeling and I just haven’t really seen this communal kind of experience at the theatres since I was a kid,” she remarked.