Punjab govt issues fresh order for schools' uniform code

Children walk to school amid heavy smog conditions in Lahore on December 1, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: School children have been granted permission to skip the uniform code of their respective educational institutions across Punjab due to cold weather conditions, the provincial school department said in a fresh order Thursday.



In its directives to district education authorities, the top body for schools stated that uniform code will not be followed in public and private institutions during January and February.

As a result of the relaxation, the students could wear any sort of warm clothing like sweaters, coats, jackets, caps, socks, or shoes instead of following the uniform code during the winter season.

The heads of all public and private schools have been directed to implement the new rule.

The fresh order was followed by the closure of regular classes for students of grade one and below for one week and the postponement of exams from grades 1-10 after 36 children died due to pneumonia in Punjab.

Yesterday, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that classes for school students in grade one and below will remain suspended for one week.

“Eight out of 10 children are suffering from pneumonia,” the chief minister said, while further directing the schools to abolish the morning assembly practice and stop ailing students from attending classes.

He called for children and the elderly to be vaccinated against pneumonia.

The development came as schools across the province reopened yesterday after winter vacations that commenced on December 18, 2023.

On Monday, the provincial government announced a change in schools' timings — which are to start at 9:30 am from January 10 till January 22.