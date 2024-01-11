Daniyal Aziz to contest polls on NA-75 Narowal as independent candidate

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Daniyal Aziz. — National Assembly/File

Daniyal Aziz, an upset Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, said he will contest the upcoming general elections on February 8 from his hometown Narowal's NA-75 constituency as an independent candidate after the party did not issue a ticket to him.



Out of the two National Assembly and four provincial assembly seats, the party has not issued a single ticket to the veteran politico. It has, instead, handed over its ticket to Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq from the same constituency where Daniyal has decided to contest.

Speaking during an interview to a private television channel, Daniyal said he did not apply for the ticket as he was hospitalised. However, he has decided to contest in an independent capacity.

"I will contest from NA-75," he said.

When asked if he would compete against not just other political parties but also his party PML-N, the politician said: "Yes, that's right."

Daniyal revealed that he had not spoken with anyone among the party about getting the party ticket. "I will definitely fight the election, my mission is to end inflation."

His wife, too, will contest the polls as an independent candidate, he said.

The politician's relations with his party turned sour following his rift with fellow politico Ahsan Iqbal, who also hails from Narowal.



In November last year, Daniyal fired a broadside at Iqbal, saying that PML-N's reputation was severely damaged due to his failure to control the inflation during the last Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led coalition government.

He questioned why the former planning minister could not control record-breaking inflation when he was the chairman of the Price Monitoring Committee.

Following his remarks against a colleague, the party issued a show-cause notice to Daniyal and asked him to clarify his statement within seven days.

Meanwhile, the politician today said that the PML-N has given the ticket to an "unknown man" who does not belong to the party, while he has been left out for speaking in the public's favour.

"Power politics is at play. Those who are old have asserted themselves. They have become stubborn," the former minister said.



He added that the most important issue for the people is inflation. "I will contest the election, as inflation has to be eliminated."

The politician said if he receives such treatment from his party for speaking against inflation, then he has no regrets.



"I will continue to talk about inflation. If there is a reward for those who are responsible for the fraud, then so be it," he added.