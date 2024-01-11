Aaron Rodgers dropped from 'McAfee Show' after insinuating remarks about Jimmy Kimmel

Aaron Rodgers' remarks that Jimmy Kimmel might be connected to Jeffrey Epstein have led to his announcement that he will not be appearing on The Pat McAfee Show anytime soon.



The 36-year-old sports expert declared on Wednesday that Aaron Rodgers Tuesday, a weekly section, will not be featured for the duration of the football season.

“I’m pumped that that is no longer gonna be every single Wednesday of my life,” McAfee said as he and two others on his show applauded.

“There’s gonna be a lot of people that are happy with that, myself included. To be honest, the way it ended, it got real loud… I’m happy that he’s not gonna be [in] my mentions going forward, which is great news.”

After suggesting that Kimmel, 56, was connected to the registered sex offender who committed suicide by hanging himself inside a jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City while awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and s*x trafficking charges in August 2019, Rodgers, 40, made headlines on January 2. This led to their separation.

“A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that doesn’t come out,” the quarterback for the New York Jets referred to a list of individuals that were allegedly connected to the disgraced financier, which was supposed to be disclosed shortly, during an interview on the ESPN show.

The host of a late-night talk show responded to this by threatening to file a lawsuit.

“Dear [Aa**hole]: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12,” he tweeted that same day.