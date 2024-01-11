Jennifer Lopez makes fun of marriage life in new music video: Watch

Jennifer Lopez reflects on marital life in 'Can't Get Enough' music video

Jennifer Lopez gets as open and humorous about her marriages as she can be.



In the music video for her latest track Can't Get Enough off her upcoming album This Is Me...Now, the Grammy nominee made a cheeky allusion to her four weddings.

The film, which was directed by Dave Meyers, premieres on January 10 and shows Jennifer getting married to Husband No. 1. It seems that her friends wagered on her marriage, since one of them wins extra money for speculating that Jennifer couldn't be by herself.

The crowd then travels to the reception, where the Hustlers star is swept off her feet by Husband No. 2, played by Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough.

But just as Jennifer and No. 2 are heading to the sweetheart table, Husband No. 3 shows up.

After that, her "husbands" switch places for the duration of the video, raising eyebrows along the way as one acquaintance tells another not to pick up the bouquet because "it's cursed."

The video ends abruptly with a foreboding "To be continued" and a harsh jump cut to what appears to be a lawyer's office, during which we hear the singer's husbands criticising Jennifer.

Jen may not have had luck in love when she appeared in the Can't Get Enough video, but she has found love with Ben Affleck, her husband.

In fact, inspiration for her new record came from the filmmaker, with whom she was engaged in the early aughts and then rekindled their passion almost two decades later.

Watch Jennifer Lopez's Can't Get Enough music video below:





