Election 2024: ECP to unveil preliminary candidates’ list today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to unveil the preliminary lists of candidates on today (Thursday) after the conclusion of hearings by the appellate tribunals.
The appellate tribunals headed by high court judges concluded the process of hearing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers yesterday (Wednesday), the top electoral body’s spokesperson said.
Candidates could opt to withdraw their nomination papers until Friday, whereas, electoral symbols will be assigned on Saturday (January 13), coinciding with the release of the final list of candidates on the same day, it added.
The forthcoming phase would further clear the air about their final candidates going to join the decisive electoral battle.
Political parties geared up electioneering post-election schedule, however, they are yet to unveil their manifestos which are likely in the coming week.
The general elections are set for the 8th of the next month.
LHC in 2020 had declared the high treason verdict of special court against the late dictator "unconstitutional"
"Mustafa Kamal is contesting as MQM-P candidate from the constituency," says Khalid Maqbool
ECP lawyer contends that PTI founder disqualified in Toshakhana case
Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz says weather is not as cold this winter
In response, police and army launch a search operation to hunt down terrorists
All the accused, however, deny charges framed by the court