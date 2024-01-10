Election 2024: ECP to unveil preliminary candidates’ list today

An anti-terrorist force personal uses a metal detector to check the area of the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on August 26, 2008. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to unveil the preliminary lists of candidates on today (Thursday) after the conclusion of hearings by the appellate tribunals.

The appellate tribunals headed by high court judges concluded the process of hearing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers yesterday (Wednesday), the top electoral body’s spokesperson said.

Candidates could opt to withdraw their nomination papers until Friday, whereas, electoral symbols will be assigned on Saturday (January 13), coinciding with the release of the final list of candidates on the same day, it added.

The forthcoming phase would further clear the air about their final candidates going to join the decisive electoral battle.

Political parties geared up electioneering post-election schedule, however, they are yet to unveil their manifestos which are likely in the coming week.

The general elections are set for the 8th of the next month.