Kim Kardashian's reaction to Kanye West's new title for Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian seems to be 'protective' over her children as they enjoy strong bond with Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori.



Australian-born beauty Bianca, who has been helping to care for Kim's kids after she married Kanye, has received a new big title from the American rapper.

The Gold Digger hitmaker praised Bianca as the "most amazing step mum" to his children, on the architect's 29th birthday last week.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson told The Mirror: "It would only be natural for a mother to feel protective over her children, especially when they are forming bonds with someone new. It's possible that Kim may have some reservations or concerns, but as long as Bianca shows genuine care and love for her children, it's unlikely that Kim will have issues with their relationship."



"In fact, it's possible that Kim may even appreciate the influence Bianca also has on Kanye. As he has been known to have controversial outbursts in the past, Bianca's presence could potentially be helping Kanye maintain a more stable and healthy lifestyle. This would ultimately benefit their children as well," said the exert.



"Kim has remained mature since her divorce from Kanye and hasn't shown any signs of jealousy or animosity towards his new relationship with Bianca Censori. She even remained silent even throughout Kanye's outbursts at her and her family on social media. She has been focusing on co-parenting their children and maintaining a cordial relationship with Kanye for the sake of their kids," Louella explained.



Kardashian shares four children with his ex-husband West - North West, 10, Saint West, eight, Chicago West, five, and Psalm West, four. Bianca has developed a close bond with the kids.