Amanda Abbington appears 'tense' amidst controversy over Giovanni Pernice's training footage

Amanda Abbington partnered with Giovanni Pernice, exited the BBC One series midway through last year

Amanda Abbington appeared sombre on Tuesday, making her first public appearance since revealing that her time on Strictly Come Dancing resulted in her developing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The 51-year-old actress, who was partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, exited the BBC One series midway last year, citing 'personal issues.'

Reports now suggest that she attributes her PTSD to the show and has requested footage of rehearsals to showcase Pernice's 'tense' and 'full-on' training methods, which allegedly contributed to her distress.

Amanda was spotted appearing tense as she left a Tube station in North London following the revelation.

Bundled up against the cold, she wore a long coat, a cream-knitted beanie, and fingerless gloves. Meanwhile, Giovanni was seen in West London on the same day after practicing for his upcoming live tour, Let Me Entertain You.

Amanda left Strictly during week five in October and did not return for the final, where eliminated celebrities typically participate in a group dance. While judges praised her performances, behind-the-scenes struggles were rumoured.

After her departure, it was alleged she struggled with Giovanni's 'militant approach to training', with her time on the show said to have been 'plagued by difficulties'.