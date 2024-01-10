'High-maintenance' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret 'laughable' attempts?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might be regretting their attempts to damage the royal family's reputation after being brutally mocked by their critics.



A royal expert has blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their stunts, claiming that the couple are 'grovelling for attention' after being "rejected" by the royal family.

Harry and Meghan were recently savagely mocked during the Golden Globes after host Jo Koy took aim at them, as well as the "rich, white and dysfunctional" royal family, during his opening monologue.



Reacting to the latest snubs to the California-based couple, royal biographer Tom Bower claimed: "What is remarkable is how they end up ridiculed in Hollywood, how they're ignored in New York, how, in fact, they have to regrovel for attention,"

"They've set themselves up to live like royals, but their income is pretty limited," the expert continued," the commentator told TalkTV.



He said: "Meghan is a very high-maintenance woman, she likes to live a high lifestyle, a high standard and the money isn't coming in. We saw from their charity, they couldn't raise money at all last year."



Bower added: "So I really think they're facing a financial crisis, it was absolutely predictable and where they go from there, they would probably have to downsize and think again."

American stand-up comedian Jo Koy mocked the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their alleged 'dramas' at this year's Golden Globes.

There are speculations that Harry and Meghan would surely be regretting all their failed attempts to disgrace the royal family as they have lost all their reputations as they have become butt of jokes for the live shows.