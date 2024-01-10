Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive omnious prediction about their future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been understood to regret their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey due to its impact on their future endeavors.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with the host of the titular show in 2021, only months after announcing their decision to quit the royal family.
Speaking in an episode of Royal Report podcast, Newsweek’s chief royal correspondent Jack Royston revealed that the former actress’ revelation about the members of the royal family being 'racist' towards their son Prince Archie left a lasting impact on people's minds
The controversy recently reignited after the two senior royal members were named in the Dutch version of royal author Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame released in November.
"This is still very much a live issue in people's imaginations," affirmed Royston during the podcast.
Describing it as the “big take home” from the lengthy interview, he explained the Sussexes won’t be able to negate the revelation with any prospective reasonings.
The royal commentator continued, “The Oprah interview will always trump the other things that Harry and Meghan do in years to come.”
"When people look back, it will trump the Netflix documentary, and it will trump Harry's memoir, Harry's book Spare, and the reason it will trump those two things is because it came first.”
"Because it came first, it's created the narrative. It created the drama, and it created the interest. It was the original manifestation of the Harry and Meghan perspective, and this was its centerpiece,” he added.
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's marriage has landed under scrutiny due to a viral Golden Globes moment
Jon Hamm tied the knot with Anna Osceola in a ceremony in Anderson Canyon in Big Sur in June 2023
Jimmy Kimmel asked Aaron Rodgers for apology after he made claims regarding Jeffrey Epstein documents
Selena Gomez recently went viral after she was spotted spilling a gossip to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes 2024
Hailee Steinfeld and NFL athlete Josh Allen, 27, first sparked romance rumours in May 2023
Teyana Taylor filed for divorce from her husband of seven years Iman Shumpert in January 2023
Travis Scott continuing to co-parent daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1 with Kylie Jenner amid Timothée Chalamet...
'3 Body Problem' will premiere on Netflix on March 21