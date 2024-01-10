Michael Rapaport criticises Golden Globes, Hollywood fraternity for double standards

At the Sunday Golden Globes, Michael Rapaport aimed Hollywood for what he saw as a complete lack of communication on the hostages held by Hamas.



The actor, who has been outspoken in his efforts to bring attention to the hostages abducted during the terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, took to social media on Tuesday and posted a video criticising the guests of the Globes for their silence on the subject.

“I’m embarrassed that not one person said one thing, unless I’m mistaken at the Golden Globes the other night, about the 133 hostages that were kidnapped in broad daylight from Israel on October 7th,” said Rapaport.

All that billion-dollar Barbie feminism and all these young conscious actors and actresses and there’s [the] hostages that are the same age as them. And not one actor, not one director, not one producer, not one comedian. Nobody said anything before the Golden Globes, after the Golden Globes [or] during the Golden Globes,” he added.

He continued, “I’m not naming names because nobody said anything.”

Rapaport pointed to the hypocrisy of Hollywood’s silence, given that “actors, artists are known to speak out speak, speak out about everything. And not one person said a word.”

He added, “We as actors — SAG, DGA, WGA — we should be ashamed of ourselves."

Notably, there were no statements on stage that addressed Israel, Palestine, or even Ukraine—a nation that received a lot of attention and support during award events in 2022 and 2023—at the 2024 Golden Globes.