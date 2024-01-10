‘RHOM’: Lenny Hochstein’s empire suffers ‘financial losses’ amid abuse claims

Lenny Hochstein is demanding reparations.

Last November, Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein accused her estranged husband of domestic violence – allegations which apparently caused Lenny’s plastic surgery practice to suffer “financial losses.” ‘

In new court documents filed as part of their ongoing divorce and obtained by Page Six, the Lenny claimed that Lisa’s allegations were a part of a “calculated and deliberate plan” to “publicly humiliate” him, tarnish his reputation, and destroy his business.

The 57-year-old renowned plastic surgeon, who filed a defamation lawsuit against the Bravolebrity in December 2023, insists that he has suffered "hundreds of thousands of dollars" in losses since Lisa made her claims.

As a result, Lenny asserted that his ex-wife should no longer “reasonably expect” the financial support from him that she’s been accustomed to.

In a bid to curtail further defamation and harassment, Lenny is seeking court sanctions against Lisa, coupled with a gag order to restrict her from making additional damaging statements.