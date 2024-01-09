Taylor Swift fans notice ‘Reputation’ Easter egg in Golden Globes fit

Taylor Swift turned heads at the 2024 Golden Globes in a show-stopping green sequin Gucci dress

Taylor Swift is sending her fans a secret message.

The international pop sensation graced the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes Sunday night in a show-stopping shimmery green dress. But it was her manicure that caught Swifties’ attention.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the multi-Grammy winner sported extra-long nails with sparkly silver tips rather than her go-to short nails.

“She never has her nails done. You might be thinking that’s an insane thing to freak out about and it means nothing,” a TikTok user posited before gesturing with her index finger to suggest otherwise.

More fans weighed in, with one recalling that Swift – who is currently on break from her record-breaking Eras tour – once said that her “nails can be Easter Eggs.”

“Fake nails ?!?! That’s new. The SUSPENCE [sic] IS KILLING ME!!!!” one person exclaimed, while another mused, “Shes [sic] plotting something,” mused another.

However, some Swifties considered that the nails could just mean nothing.

“The nails are fire !!! I’m wondering if she’s just enjoying the time off because she can have them done? Cause on tour playing guitar she can’t really,” one fan pointed out.

Meanwhile, fans wondered if even her green sequin Gucci dress was an Easter egg for Reputation (Taylor’s version).