King Charles wins first major battle of 2024

King Charles III has heaved a sigh of relief as he received a big news from Australia ahead of his visit.

Australia has scrapped plans to hold a referendum on becoming a republic and replacing the King Charles as head of state.



The 75-year-old monarch, who's expected to travel to Australia just before or after the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, is said to be relaxed to receive a delightful news.

Australian government, in a statement, said they could not afford to lose another constitutional reform vote.

On Monday, Matt Thistlewaite said the government has abandoned plans for the vote which was rumoured to be happening next year.



Thistlewaite, according to The Times, said: "I'm not going to put a timetable on it. At the moment, our priority is cost of living, and that's the appropriate thing for the government to be concentrating on."

A recent YouGov poll found that just 35 percent of Australians wanted Australia to remain a constitutional monarchy while 32 percent wanted it to become a republic.



The news comes ahead of a trip by King Charles and Queen Camilla later this year in October. The trip will be the first time a ruling monarch has visited Australia since the late Queen Elizabeth II visited in October 2011.